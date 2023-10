BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI)

Biopharma stocks stay strong, end Q3 higher than NBI and Dow

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) has fallen from its highest point this year to close September up 5.91% since the start of the year. BBI was down 3.65% at the end of February, peaked at 7.87% at the end of August, then closed up 5.91% on Sept. 29, tracking higher than both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and Dow Jones Industrial Average.