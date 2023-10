Anaptysbio scores phase III win for imsidolimab in GPP

In what TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome called an “upside surprise,” Anaptysbio Inc. reported positive top-line data from its phase III Gemini-1 study of imsidolimab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the interleukin-36 receptor, in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), positioning the firm for a potentially productive out-licensing deal.