Systemic polemic: ODAC panel BICRs over bias in Amgen’s Lumakras confirmatory trial, says no

The dark cloud of what the U.S. FDA called potential “systemic bias” rained on Amgen Inc.’s bid for full approval of Lumakras (sotorasib), a KRAS-G12C inhibitor that was granted accelerated approval in May 2021 for locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer after at least one systemic therapy.