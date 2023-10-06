Abbvie buys Mitokinin and its PINK1 activator for Parkinson’s

A discovery-stage company founded 10 years ago and focused on developing a PINK1 activator for Parkinson’s disease and other indications is now under the umbrella of Abbvie Inc. through an acquisition potentially worth $655 million. North Chicago-based Abbvie paid $110 million at closing for San Francisco-based Mitokinin Inc., but the deal also includes up to $545 million in potential payments upon hitting development and commercial milestones related to the PINK1 (PTEN-induced kinase 1) program. On top of that, Mitokinin shareholders are entitled to tiered royalties based on net sales.