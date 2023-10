Dimerix out-licenses phase III FSGS candidate to Advanz in $144M carve-out deal

Dimerix Ltd. has out-licensed lead candidate DMX-200 to Advanz Pharma Corp. for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in a carve-out deal that grants commercialization rights to Advanz in the European Union, the U.K., Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.