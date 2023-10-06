BioWorld - Friday, October 6, 2023
US FDA STARTs pilot to accelerate rare disease therapies

Oct. 5, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
The US FDA is offering sponsors of certain drugs and biologics more agency access as part of a pilot program that will be launching in January 2024 with the mission of accelerating the development of new therapies for rare diseases.
