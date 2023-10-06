BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, October 6, 2023
Infection
Human blood vessels transplanted in mice reveal COVID-19 coagulation molecule
Oct. 6, 2023
By
Subhasree Nag
No Comments
Recently, researchers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, in collaboration with colleagues in Japan, have developed a human vascular organoid model that accurately mimics the vascular damage caused by SARS-CoV-2.
BioWorld Science
Hematologic
Infection
Inflammatory
Coronavirus