Cardiovascular

Switching back the metabolism of cardiomyocytes stimulates heart regeneration

Oct. 6, 2023
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Just one week after birth, the heart experiences a change in metabolism that helps it meet the high energy demand necessary to fulfill its function. This evolutionary developmental process could have medical advantages.
