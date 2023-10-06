BioWorld - Friday, October 6, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Küleon announces trifunctional serotonergic small molecule for neuropsychiatric disorders

Oct. 6, 2023
No Comments
Küleon LLC (formerly Psilosterics LLC) has announced a trifunctional serotonergic small molecule that is a full 5-HT2C receptor agonist and full antagonist of the 5-HT2A and 5-HT2B receptors with potential to treat neuropsychiatric disorders. Designated KB-128, it could be developed to treat disorders that can be modulated though 5-HT2C receptors, including schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s psychosis, depression, obesity and addiction.
