lncRNA SNHG8 regulates stress granule formation by modifying TIA1 protein levels in tauopathies

Dominantly inherited mutations in the MAPT gene, which encodes the tau protein, result in a subset of tauopathies named frontotemporal lobar degeneration with tau pathology (FTLD-tau). However, the mechanisms by which MAPT mutations cause disease remain unclear. In a recent study, researchers from Washington University in St. Louis aimed to investigate the role of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and the impact of MAPT mutations on lncRNA in tauopathy.