BioWorld - Friday, October 6, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

lncRNA SNHG8 regulates stress granule formation by modifying TIA1 protein levels in tauopathies

Oct. 6, 2023
Dominantly inherited mutations in the MAPT gene, which encodes the tau protein, result in a subset of tauopathies named frontotemporal lobar degeneration with tau pathology (FTLD-tau). However, the mechanisms by which MAPT mutations cause disease remain unclear. In a recent study, researchers from Washington University in St. Louis aimed to investigate the role of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and the impact of MAPT mutations on lncRNA in tauopathy.
