Immuno-oncology

Abbvie and Calico Life Sciences publish data illustrating preclinical antitumor efficacy of ABBV-CLS-484

Current therapies based on immune checkpoint blockade are effective and offer a valid option for treatment, but many patients develop either primary or acquired resistance to treatment. Previous research has shown that the deletion of protein tyrosine phosphatases PTPN2 and PTPN1 results in an increase in the sensitization of tumor cells and the promotion of antitumor immunity.