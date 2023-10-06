BioWorld - Friday, October 6, 2023
Hematologic

GC Biopharma’s GC-1126A awarded US orphan drug designation for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura

Oct. 6, 2023
The FDA has awarded orphan drug designation to GC Biopharma Corp.’s GC-1126A for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).
