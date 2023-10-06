BioWorld - Friday, October 6, 2023
Cancer

JS Innomed patents new SHP-2 inhibitors

Oct. 6, 2023
No Comments
JS Innomed Holdings Ltd. has disclosed heterocyclic compounds acting as tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 11 (PTPN11; PTP-2C; SHP-2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, LEOPARD syndrome and Noonan syndrome.
