Cancer

Shanghai Ringene Biopharma divulges new CDK7/cyclin H inhibitors

Shanghai Ringene Biopharma Co. Ltd. has synthesized CDK7/cyclin H inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, hemolytic anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sepsis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and ulcerative colitis, among others.