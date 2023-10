Cancer

Guangzhou Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals discovers new ALK, FGFR and TRK inhibitors

Guangzhou Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has described thienopyrimidine compounds acting as ALK, fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) and high affinity nerve growth factor (TRK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, infections and psoriasis and inflammation.