BioFuture 2023: Keeping the human touch in an AI world

Unlocking the future of drug development often means removing obstacles that currently stand in the way. Reimbursement is one of those obstacles, as is keeping humans deeply involved as innovators and patients even as artificial intelligence (AI) increases its role. A panel of developers spoke about what they anticipate will be the biggest changes in the coming 10 to 20 years at the BioFuture 2023 conference in New York on Oct. 5. A common theme was reforming the structure of reimbursements, which has traditionally been a problem in the digital therapeutic realm, according to Eric Elenko, chief innovation and strategy officer at Puretech Health plc.