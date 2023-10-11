BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Australian dentists develop dental splint for treating sleep apnea and snoring

Oct. 10, 2023
No Comments
Dentists at Melbourne, Australia-based 3DSG Pty Ltd. are seeking patent protection for a plug and socket set for use in a mandibular advancement splint set for treating snoring or sleep apnea.
BioWorld MedTech Australia Patents