RDS closes €13M seed round, eyes on CE Mark

Rhythm Diagnostic Systems SA (RDS) received €1 million (US$1.1 million) from Capital Grand Est, the first venture capital (VC) firm to join its investor pool, taking its total seed capital raised to €13 million. RDS will use the funds to progress toward the next stages in the development of its Multisense product, a remote patient monitoring solution, including market launch, once it receives CE mark from the European authorities expected by the end of the year.