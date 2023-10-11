BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
2023 Med Tech Conference

Advamed’s Whitaker more bullish on VALID Act in light of FDA draft rule for LDTs

Oct. 10, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s draft rule for regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) was a long time in coming, much longer than any legislative proposals to overhaul the agency’s regulatory mechanisms for these tests. Nonetheless, Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (Advamed), believes that the FDA draft rule is likely to prompt Congress to pass the Verifying Accurate, Leading-edge IVCT development (VALID) Act, a development that would truncate an FDA final rule that would almost certainly face litigation.

