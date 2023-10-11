2023 Med Tech Conference

PCCP concept at risk of being subsumed in debate over artificial intelligence

The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for predetermined change control plans (PCCPs) is one of the more innovative regulatory proposals in recent memory, although the FDA is not statutorily required to limit this policy to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) products. Nonetheless, the PCCP concept is starting to show signs of being consumed by the debate over AI and ML medical software, so much so that industry may be losing sight of the opportunities the PCCP concept offers in other types of medical technologies.