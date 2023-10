Immuno-oncology

First non-arylmethylamine-derived PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor disclosed

The structures of the majority of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors currently in use are derived from the arylmethylamine/biphenyl scaffold. Researchers from Southern Medical University reported on the discovery and preclinical evaluation of a novel series of non-arylmethylamine-based PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in cancer immunotherapy.