Cancer

Radiopharm’s radiotherapeutic RAD-204 cleared to enter clinic in Australia for PD-L1-positive NSCLC

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. has been granted human research ethics committee (HREC) approval to commence a first-in-human phase I study in Australia for RAD-204, the company’s radiotherapeutic for patients with PD-L1-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).