Immuno-oncology

Epitope engineering shields HSCPs from CD123-targeted immunotherapy

Finding suitable antigens for immunotherapy of myeloid malignancies, particularly acute myeloid leukemia (AML), is an urgent clinical need. Most AML candidate targets, including CD123, are co-expressed by hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSCPs), with the subsequent risk of myelosuppression associated with myeloid cell-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy.