BioWorld - Monday, October 9, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Wigen Biomedicine Technology divulges KIF18A inhibitors for treatment of cancer

Oct. 9, 2023
No Comments
Wigen Biomedicine Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. scientists have developed kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents