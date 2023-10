Neurology/Psychiatric

ECNP 2023: Look for antibodies in idiopathic psychoses? First, maybe better tests

For individuals who develop an unexpected psychosis, there is something to be said for testing them for autoimmune antibodies. And something against. At the 36th Congress of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) this week, the topic was worth a controversy session, where speakers presented the pros and cons of the approach.