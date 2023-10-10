BioWorld - Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Musculoskeletal

First-in-class CD38 inhibitor shows excellent efficacy in mouse model of mitochondrial myopathy

Oct. 10, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Immunophage Biomedical Co. Ltd. have published details on the discovery and preclinical evaluation of a new CD38 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of mitochondrial myopathy.
BioWorld Science Musculoskeletal