Neurology/Psychiatric

Curasen receives investment to advance α1A-AR agonist for Alzheimer’s disease

Curasen Therapeutics Inc. has received a strategic investment of up to $5.8 million from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to advance CST-3056, an α1A-adrenoceptor (α1A-AR) agonist for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.