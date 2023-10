Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Circio and Neoregen establish research collaboration to deliver circRNA therapeutics using NICT technology

Circio Holding ASA and Neoregen Biotech have commenced a research collaboration on novel circular RNA (circRNA) therapeutics based on Circio’s proprietary Circvec technology. The technology is composed of a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNAs that can be adapted and applied to multiple purposes.