BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld Asia
Immunotherapy company Arbele banking on cadherin-17 as target for gastrointestinal cancers
Newco news
Immunotherapy company Arbele banking on cadherin-17 as target for gastrointestinal cancers
Oct. 10, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Arbele Ltd. founder and CEO John Luk identified and patented cadherin-17 as a therapeutic cancer target, and the company was founded to develop immunotherapies for gastrointestinal cancers, which are prevalent in Asia Pacific.
China