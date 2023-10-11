BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Newco news

Immunotherapy company Arbele banking on cadherin-17 as target for gastrointestinal cancers

Oct. 10, 2023
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Arbele Ltd. founder and CEO John Luk identified and patented cadherin-17 as a therapeutic cancer target, and the company was founded to develop immunotherapies for gastrointestinal cancers, which are prevalent in Asia Pacific.
