While Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s oral S1P1 receptor modulator, VTX-002, achieved primary and secondary endpoints in a phase II ulcerative colitis (UC) trial, the company’s shares (NASDAQ:VTYX) fell 25.9%, or $7.78, closing Oct. 10 at $22.22, possibly due to a higher-than-expected placebo response and a clinical remission rate that was similar to Pfizer Inc.’s etrasimod.