BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
See today's BioWorld ScienceSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Immune

Most-edited-ever donor genomes lead to 2-year survival in porcine-to-primate kidney transplants

Oct. 11, 2023
By Anette Breindl and Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Scientists at Egenesis Inc. have transplanted kidneys from genome-edited pigs into cynomolgus monkeys that remained functional for long periods after transplantation. The monkeys, whose own kidneys were removed during the surgery, survived for a median of 176 days after receiving one pig kidney. Maximal survival was just over 2 years. The data were published today in Nature. Egenesis CEO Mike Curtis told reporters that the study has achieved the longest survival to date “using clinically translatable immunosuppression … longer survival has been achieved using really aggressive immunosuppression that really isn’t clinically translatable.”
BioWorld BioWorld Science Science Transplantation Immune Nephrology