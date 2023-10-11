BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Cancer

Alumis prepares and tests new TYK2 inhibitors

Oct. 11, 2023
Alumis Inc. has patented non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, neurological, autoimmune, inflammatory and endocrine disorders.
