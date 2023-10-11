BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Intra-Cellular Therapies patents 5-HT2A, μ-opioid and dopamine D1/D2 receptor ligands

Oct. 11, 2023
An Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. patent describes new 5-HT2A, μ-opioid, and dopamine D1 and D2 receptor ligands reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological disorders.
