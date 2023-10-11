BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

CAMKK2 activators described in Tohoku University patent

Oct. 11, 2023
No Comments
Work at Tohoku University has led to the identification of new calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase kinase 2 (CAMKK2; CAMKKβ) activators.
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric Patents