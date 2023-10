Airamed’s AI brain software a ‘game-changer’ for early Alzheimer's diagnosis

The U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of Airamed GmbH’s Airascore software could see millions of people benefitting from early accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Airascore is a medical image management and processing system that uses deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess brain volumetry data on MRI scans in as little as five minutes.