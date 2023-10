Haemonetics doesn’t skip a beat with $253M Opsens deal

Haemonetics Corp. returned to the M&A trail with an agreement to buy Opsens Inc., a cardiology-focused medical device company, for CA$2.90 (US$2.13) per share for a total of CA$345 million (US$253 million). The all-cash transaction, its third significant purchase in five years, is expected to close by late January 2024, pending the approval of regulators and 66.66% of voting shareholders. Haemonetics expects the deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS).