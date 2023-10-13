BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» FDA creates new Digital Health Advisory Committee
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
FDA creates new Digital Health Advisory Committee
Oct. 12, 2023
By
Annette Boyle
No Comments
Responding to the burgeoning field of digital health, the U.S. FDA reported the creation of a new Digital Health Advisory Committee that it expects to be up and running in 2024.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Artificial intelligence
Digital health
U.S.
FDA