BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
FDA creates new Digital Health Advisory Committee

Oct. 12, 2023
By Annette Boyle
Responding to the burgeoning field of digital health, the U.S. FDA reported the creation of a new Digital Health Advisory Committee that it expects to be up and running in 2024.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Digital health U.S. FDA