AOA nabs $17M for ovarian cancer diagnostic trial expansion

AOA Dx Inc. closed an oversubscribed $17 million seed round to expand the clinical trial for its ovarian cancer diagnostic test, build out new lab facilities and explore applications of its Glycolocate platform in other cancers. The platform uses tumor marker gangliosides to enable early cancer. A recent study demonstrated that the test had more than 90% sensitivity and specificity for ovarian cancer detection across all stages.