BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
2023 Med Tech Conference

FDA’s Shuren says agency decidedly moving away from up-or-down vote at advisory hearings

Oct. 12, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments

The FDA town hall on the final day of the 2023 edition of the Med Tech Conference included the usual patter about the achievements at the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), but a few useful nuggets of information nonetheless slipped through in this year’s session. CDRH director Jeff Shuren acknowledged that the agency is steering device advisory committee hearings away from votes on whether to approve a product, an approach he said is under consideration at the agency’s other product centers as well.

BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA