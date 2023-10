Getinge acquires Healthmark Industries for $320M

Getinge AB has acquired Healthmark Industries Co. Inc. for $320 million on a cash and debt basis in a bid to bolster its presence in sterile reprocessing in the U.S. The deal was financed using cash on hand and existing credit facilities. Getinge expects to fully integrate Healthmark’s operations by the end of 2024 and is not expected to see any material integration costs in 2023 and 2024.