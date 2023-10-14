BioWorld - Saturday, October 14, 2023
FDA approval of Synchromed III alleviates pain points for physicians, Medtronic

Oct. 13, 2023
By Annette Boyle
No one is looking in the rearview mirror at Medtronic plc as a fresh U.S. FDA approval for the next generation version of its intrathecal drug delivery system allows the company to leave behind a spate of problems associated with its Sychromed II device. The device delivers medication directly to the fluid surrounding the spinal cord via a small catheter positioned to deposit the drug at the site of most severe pain. The targeted delivery improves management of chronic and cancer-related pain as well as management of severe spasticity without use of systemic opioids.
