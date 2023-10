Patents

Cosm reports on patents for latest devices and methods for vaginal therapeutics

Derek Sham, founder and CEO, of Toronto, Ontario-based Cosm Medical Corp. reported filing for patent protection for devices, systems and methods for vaginal therapeutics. He reported on a range of surgical treatment options for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and urinary incontinence (UI) as well as non-surgical treatments exist for POP and UI.