Med-tech deals September 2023

Despite September slowdown, med-tech deal value hits $9.83B through Q3

Med-tech deals are up 49.01% year over year, with the industry raising $9.83 billion through September in 2023, up from $6.59 billion in the same time frame last year. The number of deals, meanwhile, has decreased from 1,510 through Q3 2022 to 1,278 this year.