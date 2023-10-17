GE Healthcare tackles alarm fatigue with Portrait Mobile

The largest strike by U.S. health care workers, in early Oct. 2022, brought increased attention to the seriousness of the staff shortage in hospitals and the urgent need to address it. Multiple reports over the last 10 years have documented the impact of alarm fatigue on nurses, in particular, and its contribution to professional burnout and ongoing staffing issues. A bit counterintuitively, more integrated, continuous monitoring of vital signs reduces alarm fatigue for medical staff attending to post-surgical patients, a study by GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. and Cleveland Clinic found.