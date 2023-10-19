BioWorld - Thursday, October 19, 2023
Patents

Adiuvo develops digital assistant for wound triaging and treatment recommendations

Oct. 18, 2023
By Simon Kerton
No Comments
Geethanjali Radhakrishnan, founder and managing director of Chennai, India-based Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. reported filing for patent protection for a digital assistant for wound triaging and treatment recommendations.
