BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, October 19, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Adiuvo develops digital assistant for wound triaging and treatment recommendations
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Adiuvo develops digital assistant for wound triaging and treatment recommendations
Oct. 18, 2023
By
Simon Kerton
No Comments
Geethanjali Radhakrishnan, founder and managing director of Chennai, India-based Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. reported filing for patent protection for a digital assistant for wound triaging and treatment recommendations.
BioWorld MedTech
Artificial intelligence
Diagnostics
Asia-Pacific
Patents