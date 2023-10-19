BioWorld - Thursday, October 19, 2023
USITC: COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics equity stumbled on TRIPS agreement

Oct. 18, 2023
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
In a new report from the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), concerns about global inequities accessing diagnostics and medicines for COVID-19 reveal that there are varied and divergent opinions on whether the intellectual property (IP) protections that support the development of new medicines may also act as a barrier to access, particularly in developing countries. In December 2022, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asked the USITC to respond and identify significant data and information gaps.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Patents Trade