USITC: COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics equity stumbled on TRIPS agreement

In a new report from the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), concerns about global inequities accessing diagnostics and medicines for COVID-19 reveal that there are varied and divergent opinions on whether the intellectual property (IP) protections that support the development of new medicines may also act as a barrier to access, particularly in developing countries. In December 2022, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asked the USITC to respond and identify significant data and information gaps.