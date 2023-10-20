BioWorld - Friday, October 20, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Case Western researchers use closed-loop vagus nerve stimulation to treat obesity

Oct. 19, 2023
By Simon Kerton
No Comments
Researchers from Case Western Reserve University have filed for patent protection for a system and method for treating obesity or other gastric and/or metabolic disorders via closed-loop vagus nerve stimulation.
BioWorld MedTech Obesity Patents