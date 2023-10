Wandercraft launches commercial operations of its exoskeleton in the US

Wandercraft SAS has begun commercial operations of its exoskeleton, Atalante X, in the U.S., offering another solution to the millions of people living with mobility impairments. The company also formed a partnership with the Kessler Foundation whose research team will investigate the possible benefits of the Atalante X for neurologically impaired patients, including those recovering from stroke, spinal cord injuries and motor neuron disease.