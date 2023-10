Klick claims it can diagnose diabetes in seconds with voice technology

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm using voice technology developed by Klick Inc. could be a game changer for diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, helping to identify the 50% of individuals who unknowingly have the disease. The technology uses a six- to 10-second voice clip spoken into a smartphone plus basic health data to detect diabetes in close to nine out of 10 individuals, a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health found.