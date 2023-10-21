Israeli med-tech companies adapt to wartime footing

In interviews with BioWorld, med-tech industry leaders in Israel noted upfront that a hasty exit mid-conversation could occur in response to sirens alerting to missile attacks. Despite constant disruption, most companies said they were determined to maintain business as close to usual as possible. Still, challenges abound, including the potential mandatory military activation of CEO and key personnel, ongoing attacks and potential disruption or diversion of critical resources. The tenor remains positive, however, with companies praising strong support from the venture capital community and other investors and partners worldwide and the benefits of operations in the U.S.